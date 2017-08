BRIEF-Derma Sciences Q3 loss per share $0.05

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Derma Sciences Inc

* Derma sciences reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Derma sciences inc - "one-time expenses of $3.1 million related to BIoD acquisition negatively impacted our quarterly results"

* Derma Sciences Inc sees 2016 net sales of $81.6 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 sales rose 22.6 percent to $21.8 million