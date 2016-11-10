BRIEF-Cott Q3 loss per share $0.03

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cott Corp :

* Cott Corp - expect that adverse foreign exchange impact on 2016 EBITDA will be $18 to $19 million

* Cott Corp - Cott has targeted full year 2016 cash flow from operations of approximately $275 to $280 million

* Cott - sees full year 2016 capital expenditures in range of $135 to $140 million

* Cott reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $885 million versus I/B/E/S view $873 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S