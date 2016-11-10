FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Altura Energy qtrly FFO basic and diluted share $0.01
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Altura Energy qtrly FFO basic and diluted share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Altura Energy Inc :

* Qtrly per share - qtrly FFO basic and diluted share $0.01

* Altura Energy Inc qtrly production volumes averaged 574 BOE per day, a per share increase of 77 percent from Q2 of 2016 and 33 percent from Q3 of 2015

* Altura Energy Inc - corporation has approved a capital development budget of $17 million for 2017

* Altura Energy - "combined with production from Killam acquisition, program is forecasted to grow overall production to exit 2016 at 900 BOE per day"

* Altura Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results and 2017 capital budget, grows production per share 77 percent from the second quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
