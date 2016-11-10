FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macy's reports Q3 EPS $0.05
November 10, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Macy's reports Q3 EPS $0.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc

* Macy's formed a strategic alliance with brookfield asset management, to further explore value creation opportunities in its real estate portfolio

* Macy's says has signed a contract to sell its 248,000 square-foot union square men's building in San Francisco for $250 million

* Expects full-year 2016 comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decrease in range of 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent

* Macy's continues to explore options for its downtown Minneapolis, State Street (Chicago) and Herald Square (New York City) stores

* Macy's says has also signed a contract to sell its downtown Portland, or store for $54 million

* Macy's has also signed a contract to sell its downtown Portland, or store for $54 million

* Macy's says downtown portland store will continue operations through holiday season and will be closed in spring 2017

* Macy's sale of downtown Portland, or store is expected to close in Q4 of 2016, at which time a gain of approximately $36 million will be recognized

* Macy's downtown Portland store will continue operations through holiday season and will be closed in spring 2017

* Macy's on an owned basis, Q3 comparable sales declined by 3.3 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Macy's reports third quarter earnings, reaffirms full-year EPS guidance; raises full-year sales guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 sales $5.626 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.63 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.7 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.15 to $3.40 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
