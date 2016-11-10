FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Meta Financial Group to acquire assets of Specialty Consumer Services
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Meta Financial Group to acquire assets of Specialty Consumer Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Meta Financial Group Inc

* Meta financial group inc - initial transaction consideration is approximately $15 million

* Meta financial group inc - deal includes additional contingent consideration of up to approximately $35 million

* Meta financial group - proposed purchase, has been approved by boards of all companies and is expected to close in fourth calendar quarter of 2016

* Meta financial-excluding acquisition-related expenses, expected that impact of transaction will provide 10% to 16% percent accretion to meta's first fy eps

* Meta financial group - does not intend to raise additional capital for acquisition

* Meta financial group - expects to see approximately 10 percent tangible book value dilution at closing with earn-back period of 3 to 4 years

* metabank to acquire the assets of specialty consumer services lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
