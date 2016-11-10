FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Paragon Offshore names Lee Ahlstrom interim CFO
November 10, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Paragon Offshore names Lee Ahlstrom interim CFO

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Paragon Offshore Plc :

* Says Lee Ahlstrom appointed interim CFO

* Paragon Offshore Plc - Dean Taylor to serve as interim president and CEO

* Paragon Offshore Plc -additionally, board named Lee Ahlstrom, currently senior vice president of investor relations, strategy, and planning, as interim CFO

* Paragon Offshore Plc - Taylor and Ahlstrom succeed Randall D. Stilley and Steven A. Manz, who are no longer with company

* Stilley is no longer a member of Paragon board of directors

* Paragon Offshore announces leadership changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
