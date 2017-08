Nov 10 (Reuters) - Acasta Enterprises Inc :

* Stellwagen announces its acquisition by Acasta Enterprises Inc. for US$270 million

* Acasta Enterprises Inc to commit us$100 million to Stellwagen Capital's investment vehicles

* Deal for about US$270 million plus future consideration contingent on operating performance of Stellwagen over next three to five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: