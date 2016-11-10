BRIEF-Canadian Energy Services & Technology posts Q3 revenue C$145.1 mln

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Energy Services And Technology Corp

* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp announces results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 and declares cash dividend

* Q3 revenue C$145.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$133.7 million

* Canadian energy services and technology - responded to falling activity levels, pricing pressure by rationalizing costs, headcount in Canada and US

* Canadian Energy Services and Technology - due to staff reductions, compensation adjustments, estimates will realize over $20.0 million of annualized savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: