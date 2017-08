Nov 10 (Reuters) - Urthecast Corp

* Urthecast corp - q3 non-ifrs revenue of $15.5 million increased by 68% over prior year

* Urthecast corp - reaffirming 2016 guidance

* Urthecast corp - qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Urthecast reports strong third quarter 2016 revenue and ebitda growth