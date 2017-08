Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Energy Services And Technology Corp

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.05

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian energy services & technology corp. Announces results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016 and declares cash dividend

* Q3 revenue c$145.1 million versus i/b/e/s view c$133.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: