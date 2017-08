Nov 10 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $2.99

* Company has retained advisors to explore options to restructure its debt and assess other potential alternatives

* Pernix therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 revenue fell 15 percent to $41.5 million