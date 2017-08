Nov 10 (Reuters) - Joint Corp -

* The Joint Corp reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* System wide comp sales in Q3 of 2016 were 26 pct

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue rose 33 percent to $5.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $20 million to $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: