BRIEF-The Trade Desk reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.06

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Trade Desk Inc :

* Trade Desk Inc- qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* Trade Desk Inc- qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $62 million

* Qtrly revenue $ 53.0 million versus $ 28.8 million

* Q4 revenue view $61.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $49.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $61.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%

* The trade desk reports third quarter financial results