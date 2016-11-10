FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Blue Buffalo reports names Billy Bishop CEO
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Blue Buffalo reports names Billy Bishop CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc :

* Says Billy Bishop appointed CEO

* Blue buffalo pet products inc - Kurt Schmidt retiring with transition through 2017

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blue Buffalo reports third quarter 2016 results and announces ceo succession

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 sales $288 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 to $0.79

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.