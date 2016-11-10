BRIEF-Blue Buffalo reports names Billy Bishop CEO

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc :

* Says Billy Bishop appointed CEO

* Blue buffalo pet products inc - Kurt Schmidt retiring with transition through 2017

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Blue Buffalo reports third quarter 2016 results and announces ceo succession

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 sales $288 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 to $0.79

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 to $0.79

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion