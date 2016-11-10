FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Photronics sees Q4 2016 sales of about $107 mln
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Photronics sees Q4 2016 sales of about $107 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Photronics Inc

* Photronics - "demand environment we encountered during our Q4 was weak across nearly all of our markets, resulting in sales below guidance we provided in August"

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $123.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Photronics provides preliminary fourth quarter FY 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03

* Sees Q4 2016 sales about $107 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

