10 months ago
BRIEF-Nordstrom Q3 sales $3.5 bln
November 10, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nordstrom Q3 sales $3.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc

* Q3 results included a non-cash goodwill impairment of $197 million related to Trunk Club

* Nordstrom - sees FY comparable sales approximately flat

* Sees FY net sales to rise approximately 3.5 percent

* Nordstrom third quarter 2016 operational results exceeded expectations

* Q3 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.48 billion

* Q3 same store sales rose 2.4 percent

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 to $2.95 excluding items

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.70 to $1.80

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
