10 months ago
BRIEF-Acacia Communications posts Q3 adj. earnings $1.01
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Acacia Communications posts Q3 adj. earnings $1.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Acacia Communications Inc

* Acacia communications reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $135.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.9 million

* Acacia Communications Inc says Q3 GAAP gross margin of 46.8 pct; non-GAAP gross margin of 47.2 pct

* Acacia Communications Inc says Q3 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.86; Q3 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $131.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acacia Communications Inc sees Q4 revenue $136.0 million to $141.0 million

* Acacia Communications Inc sees Q4 non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.85 to $ 0.92

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $138.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
