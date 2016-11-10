FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-S&W Seed Co posts Q1 adj. loss per share $0.09
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-S&W Seed Co posts Q1 adj. loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - S&W Seed Co

* S&W announces results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $12.25 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.2 million

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* S&W Seed Co says gross profit margins of 15.9 pct during Q1 of fiscal 2017, compared to gross profit margins of 16.1 pct in Q1 of fiscal 2016

* S&W Seed Co says continues to expect annual revenue of approximately $100 million, which would reflect an increase of approximately 4 pct over fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

