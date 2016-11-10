FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Turtle Beach reports Q3 adj loss per share $0.10
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Turtle Beach reports Q3 adj loss per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Turtle Beach Corp -

* Turtle beach reports strong third quarter 2016 results, raises 2016 revenue outlook

* Qtrly net revenue increased 7 pct (8 pct in constant currency) to $38.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $86.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net loss in 2016 is expected to range between $(1.87)-$(1.91) per diluted share based upon 48.6 million diluted shares outstanding

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-0.45, revenue view $176.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects to generate $1.0-$3.0 million in consolidated adjusted EBITDA in 2016

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.17

* Q3 loss per share $0.10 excluding items

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $78 million to $86 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.91 including items

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $170 million to $178 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

