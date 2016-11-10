BRIEF-Industrial Services Of America reports qtrly net loss of $938,000

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Industrial Services Of America Inc :

* Industrial Services Of America Inc - special committee of board of directors assists board of directors in evaluating strategic alternatives

* Industrial Services Of America Inc qtrly revenue $9.9 million versus $9.6 million

* Industrial Services Of America Inc - qtrly net loss from continuing operations $938,000 versus $1.6 million

* Industrial Services Of America Inc announces third quarter 2016 operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: