10 months ago
November 10, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Armstrong Flooring reports Q3 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Armstrong Flooring Inc :

* Armstrong Flooring Inc sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA outlook to be in range of $73 mln to $78 mln

* Armstrong Flooring Inc says continue to expect to spend between $45 mln to $50 mln for capital expenditures for 2016

* Armstrong Flooring Inc sees 2016 adjusted net sales to be in range of flat to up 1 pct compared to prior year

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.23 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Armstrong Flooring reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 sales $313.4 mln versus I/B/E/S view $327.8 mln

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
