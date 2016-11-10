FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 2016 financial results
November 10, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals holding -plan to initiate honor study, 12-week phase 3 trial evaluating TNX-102 SL, 5.6 mg, in military-related PTSD, in Q1 of coming year

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals holding - believes co's existing funds are sufficient to fund its operating expenses,clinical activity for at least next 12 months

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
