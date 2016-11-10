BRIEF-Equitable Group reports Q3 2016 earnings

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Equitable Group Inc :

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.22per share

* Q3 earnings per share C$2.16

* Equitable Group Inc - recent government interventions on Canada's housing and mortgage markets "do not call for a change in our core strategies"

* Equitable Group Inc - qtrly net interest income $70.8 million versus $61.4 million

* Equitable group reports record third quarter 2016 earnings and increases dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))