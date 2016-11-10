FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Corp says Q3 corporate production averaged 11,848 boe/d
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Corp says Q3 corporate production averaged 11,848 boe/d

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Athabasca Oil Corp

* Athabasca Oil Corporation reports 2016 third quarter results and closing of the upsized $257 million contingent bitumen royalty

* Athabasca Oil Corp qtrly corporate production averaged 11,848 boe/d (86 pct liquids), an increase of 63 pct year-over-year

* Athabasca Oil Corp - Q3 volumes averaged 8,830 bbl/d and september production averaged 8,922 bbl/d

* Athabasca Oil Corp- remains on track to commission an oil battery at placid in April 2017 which will accommodate liquids handling through 2018

* Athabasca Oil Corp - maintains its $102 million net capital budget for 2016

* Athabasca Oil - annual light oil production is estimated at about 4,500 boe/d

* Athabasca Oil - in thermal oil division, wildfire impact, unplanned maintenance downtime ytd and planned pump changes in Q4 impacted production volumes

* Athabasca Oil Corp - annual guidance estimated at approximately 7,300 bbl/d on an unchanged capital budget of $11 million for thermal oil division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
