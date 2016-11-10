BRIEF-Hudson's Bay sees 2016 sales $14.5 to $14.9 bln

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co

* Sees 2016 sales $14.5 to $14.9 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $700 to $785 million

* Hudson's bay co says expects total capital investments, net of landlord incentives, to be between $700 million and $750 million for 2016

* On a constant currency basis, consolidated comparable sales decrease of 3.6% for quarter beginning july 31, 2016 and ending october 29, 2016

* Hudson's Bay company announces comparable sales results for the third quarter ended october 29, 2016 and provides update on fiscal 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: