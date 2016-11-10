FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lemaitre Vascular acquires Restore Flow Allografts
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lemaitre Vascular acquires Restore Flow Allografts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lemaitre Vascular Inc

* Lemaitre Vascular acquires Restore Flow Allografts

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - deal for $14.0 million

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc- expects acquisition to increase Q4 and full-year 2016 revenues by $550,000 and to reduce Q4 and full-year 2016 operating income by $200,000

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc - re-affirms guidance provided on October 26, 2016

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc- for full-year, company expects revenue of $89.6 mln , gross margin of 71.3 pct and operating income of $16.9 mln

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc-co has acquired assets of Restore Flow Allografts, Llc

* FY2016 revenue view $89.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.