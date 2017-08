Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Inc

* Kayne Anderson - credit facility replaces previous $105 million unsecured revolving credit facility that was scheduled to mature on Nov. 21, 2016

* $75 million revolving credit facility has a two-year commitment terminating on Nov. 9, 2018

* Enters into a new $75 million revolving credit facility