BRIEF-Cequence Energy achieved qtrly average Q3 production of 8,621 BOE/D

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cequence Energy Ltd :

* Qtrly achieved average Q3 production of 8,621 BOE/D, an increase of 10 percent from Q2

* Cequence Energy Ltd says increased 2016 production guidance to 8,800 BOE/D from 8,500 BOE/D

* Cequence Energy Ltd says increased 2016 funds flow from operations guidance from $2 million to $8 million

* Cequence Energy Ltd says anticipates all wells from winter drilling program will be on production by end of q1

* Cequence Energy Ltd says first half 2017 production is expected to increase to 9,000-9,500 boe/d

* Cequence Energy announces third quarter financial and operating results