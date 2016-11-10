FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields reports Q3 earnings per share $0.05
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields reports Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc -

* Remains well on track to meet its 2016 production and cash cost (before royalty) guidance

* Guyana Goldfields Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $44.4 million

* Maintaining its 2016 production guidance of 140,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to expand Aurora gold mine in 2017 to increase milling capacity from 5,000 tpd to 8,000 tpd

* In negotiation with its lenders regarding level of debt reduction in conjunction with restructuring of current project facility

* Guyana Goldfields Inc reports third quarter 2016 results; produced 34,400 ounces of gold with cash costs of $499/OZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

