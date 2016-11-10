BRIEF-Parex sees 2017 full year production: 34,000-36,000 BOPD

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Parex Resources Inc :

* Parex Resources Inc sees 2017 full year production: 34,000-36,000 BOPD

* Parex Resources Inc sees 2017 average production of approximately 34,000-36,000 barrels of oil per day

* Parex Resources - expect that 2017 capital budget of approximately $200-$225 million will be fully funded from funds flow from operations at current brent strip pricing.

* Parex Resources Inc - anticipates production growth of 10 pct-20 pct in 2018

* Parex' 2017 guidance: cash flow funded growth to 34,000-36,000 BOPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: