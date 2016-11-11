BRIEF-Delcath Q3 loss $0.66/shr
* Believes it has sufficient capital to fund its operating activities through end of 2017
Nov 10 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 third quarter and year to date financial results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22
* Q3 revenue C$221.3 million versus C$189.6 million
* Advaxis to present phase 1 combination data and new preclinical data using AXAl at upcoming society for immunotherapy of cancer (SITC) 2016 annual meeting
* Genenews announces Q3-2016 financial results and provides corporate update