BRIEF-Mitra closes acquisition of Stag Oilfield
Mitra closes acquisition of stag oilfield
Nov 10 Growmax Resources Corp :
* Growmax Resources Corp - accepted offer from Energy Operations Argentina LLC for sale of all of issued and outstanding common shares of Energicon
* Growmax accepts offer to sell its argentine subsidiary
Deal for cash consideration of us$5.0 million
Nov 11 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a surprise 0.8 percent fall in quarterly comparable-store sales on Friday, reflecting weak traffic, increased competition from online and off-price retailers and a general shift away from spending on apparel.
* Enterprise group announces results for the third quarter of 2016