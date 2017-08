Nov 11 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit

* Northwest healthcare properties real estate investment trust releases third quarter 2016 results

* Northwest healthcare properties reit - Q3 revenues from investment properties of $66.4 million , an increase of 5 percent over same period last year

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share C$0.21

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share C$0.21