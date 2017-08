BRIEF-K-Bro reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.43

Nov 11 (Reuters) - K Bro Linen Inc

* Says revenue for three months ended september 30, 2016 was $41.6 million, an increase of 10.2 percent over comparable 2015 period

* K bro Linen Inc - Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* K bro Linen Inc - on track to complete transition into new Torronto facility by end of Q1 of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.52, revenue view c$43.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* K-Bro reports Q3 results with record revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: