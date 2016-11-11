BRIEF-Erickson incorporated receives interim DIP financing approval

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Erickson Inc

* Erickson-United states bankruptcy court for Northern District of Texas has approved key first day motions related to its voluntary chapter 11 restructuring

* Says court has authorized erickson to immediately access up to $49 million of its $66 million debtorinpossession term financing

* Says Eli Columbus, also of Haynes and Boone presented two witnesses in support of DIP financing proposal

* Erickson inc - expects to file a consensual plan of reorganization with support of its major creditor constituencies within first 50 days of bankruptcy case

* Says financing, along with company's approved DIP revolver financing, will provide sufficient liquidity to fund ongoing operations

* Erickson incorporated receives interim dip financing approval