BRIEF-Erickson incorporated receives interim DIP financing approval

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Erickson Inc
* Erickson-United states bankruptcy court for Northern District of Texas has approved key first day motions related to its voluntary chapter 11 restructuring
* Says court has authorized erickson to immediately access up to $49 million of its $66 million debtorinpossession term financing
* Says Eli Columbus, also of Haynes and Boone presented two witnesses in support of DIP financing proposal
* Erickson inc - expects to file a consensual plan of reorganization with support of its major creditor constituencies within first 50 days of bankruptcy case
* Says financing, along with company's approved DIP revolver financing, will provide sufficient liquidity to fund ongoing operations
* Erickson incorporated receives interim dip financing approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: