BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces presentation of updated data

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals - TRC105 given at recommended phase 2 dose of 10 mg/kg weekly was well-tolerated in combination with votrient at approved dose

* Tracon Pharma - on track to initiate phase 3 study of TRC105 with votrient in patients with angiosarcoma in U.S.,Europe later this year or early 2017

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals have submitted phase 3 study trial design to FDA for a special protocol assessment

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces presentation of updated data from phase 1b/2 study of TRC105 and Votrient in patients with angiosarcoma