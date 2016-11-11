FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cascades reports Q3 EPS c$0.21
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cascades reports Q3 EPS c$0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc

* Cascades Inc - "in short term, operational results through end of 2016 are expected to reflect year-end seasonality in tissue and containerboard"

* Cascades anticipate continued weakness from European operations as result of ongoing market dynamics expected to impact both volume and pricing levels

* Cascades Inc - "expect only a marginal benefit from containerboard price increase to be realized in Q4"

* Cascades expect initiatives for modernization of it,business process platforms to have total average qtrly cost of about $7 million through end of 2017

* Cascades announces results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.32

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.21

* Q3 sales c$1.021 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
