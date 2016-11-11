FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Quest diagnostics raises revenue growth outlook and increases dividend
November 11, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Quest diagnostics raises revenue growth outlook and increases dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics has raised its common stock dividend by 12.5 pct to an annual rate of $1.80 per share

* Quest Diagnostics reaffirms invigorate target of $1.3 billion run rate cost savings by end of 2017

* Quest Diagnostics to expand retail presence in safeway stores to more than 50 by end of 2016, 200 by end of 2017

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.07 to $5.12

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures to approximate $250 million.

* Quest Diagnostics - revenue growth beyond 2016 to be between 3-5 pct, earnings to grow faster than revenues in mid-to-high single digit range

* Quest Diagnostics to expand retail presence in safeway stores to more than 50 by end of 2016, 200 by end of 2017

* Quest Diagnostics expecting to deliver $600 million in run rate savings from 2015 to 2017 to achieve its target of $1.3 billion by end of 2017.

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.10, revenue view $7.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quest Diagnostics raises revenue growth outlook, increases dividend at 2016 investor day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
