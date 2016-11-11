FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces preliminary phase 1/1b clinical data with lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444
November 11, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces preliminary phase 1/1b clinical data with lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces preliminary phase 1/1b clinical data with lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444 demonstrating safety and evidence of anti-tumor activity as a single agent in patients with advanced refractory cancers

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals says CPI-444 well tolerated to date, with one patient treated with combination therapy experiencing possibly drug-related serious AE

* Corvus Pharma says initial part of trial identified optimum dose of CPI-444 that is being used in 2nd part of trial that is currently enrolling patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

