BRIEF-Atricure names Sven Wehrwein to its board of directors
Atricure names Sven Wehrwein to its board of directors
Nov 11 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces preliminary phase 1/1b clinical data with lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444 demonstrating safety and evidence of anti-tumor activity as a single agent in patients with advanced refractory cancers
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals says CPI-444 well tolerated to date, with one patient treated with combination therapy experiencing possibly drug-related serious AE
Corvus Pharma says initial part of trial identified optimum dose of CPI-444 that is being used in 2nd part of trial that is currently enrolling patients
* Power financial reports 2016 third quarter and nine-month financial results and dividends
* Alexion says new long-term data show reduction in liver fibrosis and cirrhosis in cohort of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency treated with Kanuma