9 months ago
BRIEF-Sprott Inc announces 2016 third quarter results
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sprott Inc announces 2016 third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sprott Inc

* Sprott Inc announces 2016 third quarter results

* Sprott says assets under management were $10.1 billion as at Sept 30, 2016, versus $7.4 billion as at September 30, 2015 and $9.8 billion as at June 30, 2016

* Sprott inc - assets under administration were $3.0 billion, as at Sept 30, 2016, compared to $2.0 billion as at Sept 30, 2015 and $2.7 billion as at june 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.05

* Q3 revenue rose 66 percent to C$36.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
