Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc

* A net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.11 per share, for three months ended September 30, 2016,

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.1083per share

* Qtrly cash flow from operations per share on a diluted basis $0.73

* Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc. reports third quarter results and monthly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: