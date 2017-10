Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ac Immune Ltd

* Ac Immune for three months period ended sept 30, 2016, had net loss after taxes of chf 9.1 million compared with CHF 20.1 million profit for same period in 2015

* Ac Immune reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue CHF 1.3 million versus CHF 24.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: