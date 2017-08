Nov 11 (Reuters) - Delcath Systems Inc

* Delcath announces third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.66

* Q3 revenue $400,000

* Believes it has sufficient capital to fund its operating activities through end of 2017

* Expect anticipated quarterly releases throughout 2017 will fund our clinical development plan through end of 2017