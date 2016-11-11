FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Noranda income fund reports third quarter financial results
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Noranda income fund reports third quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund

* Noranda Income Fund reports third quarter financial results

* Noranda Income Fund says Q3 adjusted net revenues were $65.9 million, up 8% from $60.9 million in Q3 2015

* Qtrly zinc metal production of 67,815 tonnes, up 3% from 65,800 tonnes in q3 2015

* "expect to achieve our production and zinc metal targets for year of 265,000 to 275,000 tonnes"

* Noranda income fund says incurred a $21 million non-cash impairment charge due to significant tightening availability of zinc concentrate supply in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
