BRIEF-Atricure names Sven Wehrwein to its board of directors
* Atricure names Sven Wehrwein to its board of directors
Nov 11 Noranda Income Fund
* Noranda Income Fund reports third quarter financial results
* Noranda Income Fund says Q3 adjusted net revenues were $65.9 million, up 8% from $60.9 million in Q3 2015
* Qtrly zinc metal production of 67,815 tonnes, up 3% from 65,800 tonnes in q3 2015
* "expect to achieve our production and zinc metal targets for year of 265,000 to 275,000 tonnes"
* Noranda income fund says incurred a $21 million non-cash impairment charge due to significant tightening availability of zinc concentrate supply in quarter
* Power financial reports 2016 third quarter and nine-month financial results and dividends
* Alexion says new long-term data show reduction in liver fibrosis and cirrhosis in cohort of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency treated with Kanuma