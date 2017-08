Nov 11 (Reuters) - Csw Industrials Inc

* Csw industrials inc - board authorized $35 million share repurchase program.

* Csw industrials inc - expect to benefit from incremental $1.5 to $2.0 million in cost savings through specialty chemicals initiative in 2h 2017

* Csw industrials reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $80.1 million versus $83.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: