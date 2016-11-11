BRIEF-China Gold international Q3 revenue rose 10 pct to $109.6 mln

Nov 11 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd :

* China Gold International reports 2016 third quarter results

* China Gold - Qtrly copper production from jiama mine increased by 23 pct to 4,836 tonnes from 3,934 tonnes for same period in 2015

* China Gold - Qtrly gold production at csh mine decreased to 46,654 ounces for Q3 from 57,981 ounces for same period in 2015

* Projected copper production of approximately 38.6 million pounds in 2016

* China Gold - projected gold production of 235,000 ounces in 2016

* Qtrly net income was us$7.7 million compared to a net loss of US$5.2 million for same period in 2015

* Q3 revenue rose 10 percent to $109.6 million