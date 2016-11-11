BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics announces presentation of data from clinical trial

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc
* Flexion Therapeutics results show FX006 improved pain, stiffness,function in patients with oa of knee compared to placebo,immediate-release steroid
* Flexion therapeutics remain on track to submit an NDA to FDA in DECEMBER for FX006
* No serious drug-related AES occurred. AES were balanced across arms and were generally mild
* Flexion Therapeutics announces presentation of phase 3 data demonstrating that extended-release zilretta achieves clinically significant improvement of pain, stiffness and function in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee