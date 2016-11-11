FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adaptimmune announces update on clinical data from NY-ESO Spear T-cell synovial sarcoma study
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Adaptimmune announces update on clinical data from NY-ESO Spear T-cell synovial sarcoma study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc :

* Adaptimmune announces update on clinical data from NY-ESO Spear T-cell synovial sarcoma study at the 2016 annual meeting of the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS)

* median survival for Cohort 1 now calculated to be about 18 months (80 weeks) versus about 13 months (56 weeks) as previously reported

* other updates indicate there continue to be additional partial responses among low NY-ESO expressors in Cohort 2, that is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

